‘Punjab Growth Strategy 2023’ launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023. An inaugural ceremony was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM House Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 would determine the direction of economic development. Fruits of progress will reach every citizen of the province, he added. We believe in public service, not for winning the elections, but for the blessing of Almighty Allah. He said that Growth Strategy 2023 would present the holistic strategy to cope with basic problems being faced by the people.

Growth Strategy 2023 is a way of public welfare and real development. He said that all the promises made by the PTI in its manifesto would be fulfilled. Special attention is being paid to reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture and other affairs. We want completion of CPEC projects and development of backward areas. Eradication of unemployment and generating abundant opportunities of employment are our main targets. The chief minister said that 8.8 percent reduction would be made in unemployment in the next five years. Provision of 12 lakh jobs annually is our target.

He said that by 2023, the government wants to decrease the poverty line from 26.2 percent to 19.5 percent; 640,000 houses will be constructed annually in the next five years under the Apna Ghar Scheme. The scope of the Scheme will soon be expanded to the other districts of Punjab. He said that Punjab was striving for the success of Prime Minister’s mission.

Quality of medical education and management of the hospitals will be improved; new hospitals will be constructed besides upgrading the old hospitals and health centres. New technology will be fully utilised for the provision of basic healthcare facilities. The investment will be made for the construction and repairing of schools, provision of facilities and improving the infrastructure and 4,000 schools will be reconstructed.

Electricity or solar lights will be provided in more than 3,000 schools and science laboratories and electronic libraries will be established in 27,000 schools. Shelter workshops will be set up for the blind people and degree colleges will be established in the special education sector. Work is being carried out for providing potable water in the rural areas of Punjab.

Availability of nine million acre feet additional water for irrigation will be ensured. Industries, agriculture and livestock sectors will also be upgraded. Agriculture produce will be increased by promoting smart agriculture. Special attention will be paid for the real development of backward areas in Growth Strategy 2023. He said that southern Punjab was facing shortage of resources due to trends of investment in specific areas. Special attention will be paid on health, education and communication sectors in backward areas.

Industrial estate of Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur will be developed. He said that tall claims of progress and development were made in the past. People’s sentiments were exploited by the rulers and their self-claim development was limited to the TV screen and newspapers. Graph of employment and exports were decreased. He said that rulers of the past were totally unaware of the utilisation of funds for real development. The ceremony was also addressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.