Sat May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019

Two get life term for killing woman

National

 
May 25, 2019

MANSEHRA: A model court on Friday handed down life imprisonment to man and his accomplice who had killed his wife in name of honour in Oghi in March last year. The judge of model court, Ashfaq Taj, awarded sentence to Mohammad Bashir and Abdul Waris stated to be the brother-in-law of the former. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the convict. The convicts were present in court.

