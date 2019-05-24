Shahbaz off ECL: NAB challenges LHC verdict in SC

LAHORE: NAB has filed appeal in the Supreme Court against court decision in connection with removal of name of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from the ECL.

NAB has taken a plea in the petition that Lahore High Court decision on removal of Shahbaz Sharif name from ECL is not correct. NAB alleged that Shahbaz is trying to influence NAB investigation. It expressed apprehension that Shahbaz may escape from country or may go underground.

NAB has further said in appeal plea that its investigations and proceedings will stall in the event of non-availability of the accused. NAB has further contended that Salman Shahbaz co-accused of Shahbaz has already fled the country. LHC has not mentioned in its decision what fundamental rights of Shahbaz Sharif have been affected.

NAB has prayed to SC to declare null and void the decision given by LHC besides issuing orders for restoration of name of Shahbaz on the ECL. A two-member bench of LHC headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan had ordered to remove name of Shahbaz Sharif from the ECL on March 26, 2019.

Interior ministry while implementing the LHC order approved removal of name of Shahbaz from the ECL and issued notification in this connection.