Cricket match: Hashmatullah shines as Afghanistan shock Pakistan

LONDON: Hashmatullah Shahidi´s unbeaten 74 paved the way for Afghanistan to clinch a surprise three-wicket win over Pakistan in Friday´s World Cup warm-up match in Bristol.

After being routed by England in their recent one-day international series, this was another blow for Pakistan just six days before the World Cup begins.

Pakistan were bowled out for 262 after captain Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to bat first. Mohammad Nabi took 3-46 to keep Pakistan from establishing control despite a powerful innings of 112 from 108 balls from Babar Azam. Only Shoaib Malik´s 44 offered any other threat for Pakistan, who struggled to keep Afghanistan in check during the run chase.

They came up against dynamic effort from Hazratullah Zazai, who scorched Pakistan with a 28-ball 49 in the first Powerplay.

From that point on, the asking rate was always in control, with Hashmatullah´s 102-ball innings aided by Nabi´s quickfire 34 as Afghanistan sealed the win with two balls left.