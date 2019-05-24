Boulter withdraws from French Open

PARIS: Katie Boulter has withdrawn from the French Open a day after her name surprisingly appeared in the draw. The British number three has not played since Britain’s Fed Cup victory over Kazakhstan last month, where she aggravated a back problem, and had been ruled out of the whole clay season. By pulling out on site only two days before the tournament, Boulter was able to collect half the prize money she would have earned for a first-round defeat.