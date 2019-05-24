close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 25, 2019

Boulter withdraws from French Open

Sports

P
Pa
May 25, 2019

PARIS: Katie Boulter has withdrawn from the French Open a day after her name surprisingly appeared in the draw. The British number three has not played since Britain’s Fed Cup victory over Kazakhstan last month, where she aggravated a back problem, and had been ruled out of the whole clay season. By pulling out on site only two days before the tournament, Boulter was able to collect half the prize money she would have earned for a first-round defeat.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports