Nation under Imran’s leadership to eradicate corruption: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the nation under the leadership of Imran Khan is committed to eradicate corruption and overcome economic crisis.

In a statement she said time is not far when economy will grow fast and people will become prosperous. The special assistant said the stock market regained over one thousand points which is a positive development but the opposition is not noticing it. She said those who did not become part of corruption and money laundering of the previous rulers are being considered as incompetent.