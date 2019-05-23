close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
May 24, 2019

Nation under Imran’s leadership to eradicate corruption: Firdous

Top Story

S
Sabah
May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the nation under the leadership of Imran Khan is committed to eradicate corruption and overcome economic crisis.

In a statement she said time is not far when economy will grow fast and people will become prosperous. The special assistant said the stock market regained over one thousand points which is a positive development but the opposition is not noticing it. She said those who did not become part of corruption and money laundering of the previous rulers are being considered as incompetent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story