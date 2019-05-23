South Africa women claim T20 series

ISLAMABAD: South African women annexed the five-match T20 series against Pakistan 3-2, winning the final match with a comprehensive margin of nine wickets at Benoni, South Africa, Thursday.

After limiting Pakistan to 125-5, Lee and 19-year-old Nadine de Klerk put on an unbroken century stand for the second wicket to usher the hosts home.

After being inserted, Pakistan lost Umaima Sohail to Shabnim Ismail in the fourth over and meandered to 30-1 in the Powerplay. Javeria Khan (20), captain Bismah Maroof (23), Nida Dar (28) and Aliya Riaz (26) all moved into the twenties, but none could find a gear high enough to hurt South Africa.

The hosts used six bowlers, with only Masabata Klaas going wicketless. She was also the only frontline bowler to concede over eight runs an over. Shabnim was the most economical of the lot, ending with 1-16 in her four overs.

Although Pakistan hit 19 off their last two overs, they ended with only 125-5. The target appeared much slimmer when Lee got going with a brace of boundaries off Aliya in the second over of the chase.

Two overs later, he opening partner Tazmin Brits was dismissed by Nida Dar, but Lee moved to a 40-ball fifty and cut loose soon after, hitting Aliya for three fours in a row in the 15th over.

Then, with South Africa needing five off five overs, she smashed a six off Dar to secure victory. Lee was well supported by de Klerk who contributed 37 in an unbroken 100-run stand that came at a run-rate of nearly nine.

While Lee was named Player of the Match, Nida was adjudged the Player of the Series for backing up her 192 runs with five wickets. Lee rounded off the series as the top scorer, making one run more than Nida’s tally. Nobody took more wickets than Nida — Shabnim and Moseline Daniels also claimed five wickets each.

Scores in brief: South Africa women 127-1 (Lee 75 not out, de Klerk 37 not out) beat Pakistan women 125-5 (Nida Dar 28, Shabnim Ismail 1-16) by nine wickets.