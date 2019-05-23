Pakistan, China to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism and to promote peace efforts in Afghanistan.

This decision to this effect was made during the meeting of Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, held on Wednesday in Bishkek, on the sideline of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang here Thursday, during the meeting, the two sides agreed that China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership has been further deepened and promoted in the process of building the “Belt and Road”.

The two sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries during the second "One Belt, One Road" international cooperation summit in which Premier Imran Khan came to China, continue to maintain high-level exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation and promote China-Pakistan relations.

New developments have been made under the complicated and volatile international situation. The two sides also conducted in-depth discussions on important international and regional issues of common concern.

For example, on the issue of counter-terrorism, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the dual and multilateral areas. At the same time, the two foreign ministers also exchanged in-depth views on the Afghan issue and reached many important consensuses on how to better maintain regional peace and stability.

Commenting on US Senator Rubio’s plan filing motions for clearance in the South China Sea and East China sanctions bill, the spokesperson said the position of the Chinese side on issue such is consistent and clear. China’s construction of islands and reefs on its own territory in the South China Sea is entirely within the scope of sovereignty. The relevant motions moved by a US senator violate the relevant basic norms of international law and international relations.