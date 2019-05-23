close
Fri May 24, 2019
AFP
May 24, 2019

Ronaldo in Portugal squad for Nations League finals

Sports

AFP
May 24, 2019

OEIRAS, Portugal: Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was included in Portugal’s squad for next month’s Nations League semi-final against Switzerland, head coach Fernando Santos announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 34, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed the group stages preferring to try and adapt to life in Juventus since moving from Real Madrid.The Euro 2016 champions welcome the Swiss on June 5 in Porto and the Netherlands play England in Guimaraes a day later before a third place play-off and a final on June 9.

He lifted the Serie A title with his Italian club this season but failed to clinch a third straight Champions League after losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.Head coach Fernando Santos has chosen not to call up veterans Adrien Silva, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma and Sevilla forward Andre Silva misses out with a knee injury.

