TMUC holds Stellar Career Discovery & job fair

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Karachi Campus was delighted to host 42 prominent industry leaders who graced the auspicious occasion with their presence at the ‘Career Discovery & Job Fair’ last day at TMUC, Karachi DHA, says a press release.

The job fair is an annual undertaking of career development center at TMUC that reflects institution pledge of providing its students an opportunity to connect with leading corporate companies and their representatives. Tri-Angels Company participated as a strategic partner and Dunya News as the media partner. Providing direct and significant industry exposure to future Millennials is quintessential for their growth, learning & progression. Therefore, this event empowered students to access one on one productive conversations with prominent industry leaders and employers to gain an insight to best practices, recruitment & internship opportunities and exclusive address on interviewing skills, career path exploration, ethics & principles.

The Programme commenced with a welcome address by Hafeez Malik to greet students & professionals. This was then followed by the dynamic Mr. Hasan Azhar, the group CEO of HRSG who inculcated awareness in students about interviewing skills and answered concerns of candidates in a productive Q & A session. Naveed of Meezan Bank not only elevated consciousness about Islamic banking services but also internship placements for students. The employers gave a positive feedback about their experience at the Career Discovery & Job Fair at TMUC Karachi and commemorated TMUC students for their exceptional communication and presentation skills. Verily, TMUC aims to raise the benchmark of professional development and create local and global opportunities for its Millennials with continued support of Industry leaders!