Minister for amending Mental Health Ordinance

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed amendments to the Punjab Mental Health Ordinance.

She directed this while chairing a second meeting of Punjab Mental Health Authority at Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department here on Thursday. Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Ijaz Mehmood, Dr Fauzia Khan, Dr Imran Afzal, Prof Saad Bashir Malik, Prof Altaf Qadir, Prof Rohi Khalid, Prof Dr Sara, Dr Mudasar Hameed and Mian Zahid-ur-Rehman were also present.

Dr Yasmin said a centre of excellence would be constructed for the patients suffering from mental illnesses. He said that the basic purpose of amending the Punjab Mental Health Ordinance was to overcome the weaknesses in the old ordinance. She said that psychologists would be appointed for providing best health facilities to the patients suffering from mental illnesses. She said best treatment facilities were being provided to the patients in Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

New kitchen: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officers concerned to construct a new kitchen for patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The minister visited the site for the new kitchen. She said a new kitchen was being constructed for providing best and hygienic food to the patients in the hospital.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Fayyaz Butt were also present. The minister asked from the patients about the facilities being provided to them at the hospital. They expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them by the administration of the hospital.

cleanliness: The Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a cleanliness and advocacy drive at Shadman Market here on Thursday. Officials said the activity was held to propagate the message of cleanliness among the citizens. Albayrak team established a camp along a road and distributed pamphlets among the residents and shopkeepers. The team requested the locals to dispose of their waste in the bins and containers. A walk was also held in which Albayrak officials, sanitary staff and locals participated. An Albayrak spokesperson said the citizens should understand their civic responsibilities with regard to cleanliness in their surroundings.

summer camps: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas has said the skills summer camps for the first time are being set up by Tevta across Punjab.

While addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he 19 short courses would be offered to boys and 16 to girl students in summer camps. The Tevta chairman said the courses were being launched after modification whereas special steps were also being taken for the interest of students. He said these courses included mobile repairing, motorbike mechanic, beautician, fashion designing, professional cooking, web designing courses.