Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Two cops suspended

Lahore

LAHORE: The DIG Operations, Lahore, suspended has two police officers for showing negligence during VIP movement.

The accused officers are: Inspector Hafiz Imran Khan of Flying Squad and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal of Garhi Shahu police station. They have been directed to report to the police lines. Meanwhile, the DIG Operations said that security audit of 193 streets leading to the route of the Youm-e-Ali (RA) main procession had been completed. He said that the central procession would be taken out from Mubarak Haveli to Gamay Shah.

