close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

FIA in major crackdown nabs 10 POs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

LAHORE: FIA Thursday in a major crackdown on proclaimed offenders arrested 10 absconders nominated in different cases. It was learnt that FIA teams while following the directions of FIA director Punjab Zone-II Lahore Dr Muhammad Tariq Rustam Chohan raided different places and arrested proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Iqbal, Kh Kamran Saeed, Tariq Ali, Javeed Masih, Sohail Amjad, Tauseef Ahmed, Muhammad Tanvir, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Sharif.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan