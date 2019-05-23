FIA in major crackdown nabs 10 POs

LAHORE: FIA Thursday in a major crackdown on proclaimed offenders arrested 10 absconders nominated in different cases. It was learnt that FIA teams while following the directions of FIA director Punjab Zone-II Lahore Dr Muhammad Tariq Rustam Chohan raided different places and arrested proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Iqbal, Kh Kamran Saeed, Tariq Ali, Javeed Masih, Sohail Amjad, Tauseef Ahmed, Muhammad Tanvir, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Sharif.