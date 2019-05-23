New DG Sindh Rangers calls on Sindh governor

KARACHI: The newly posted Director General of Sindh, Rangers Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari,met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House on Thursday.

A handout issued by Sindh Governor House said the meeting between Sindh Governor and DG of Sindh Rangers took into consideration law and order situation of the province, especially arrangements taken during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, and other issues of mutual importance. The meeting expressed the resolve that all required measures would be taken to tackle the scourge of lawlessness in the province in general and in Karachi particularly. Ismail acknowledged the numerous sacrifices rendered by personnel of army, Rangers, and other law-enforcement agencies to restore law and order in the province.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the government is utilizing all its resources to provide clean potable water, education, health, and other basic necessities of life to people across the country.

He stated this as he met Director General of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Muhammad Aleem Ahmed at the Governor House on Thursday. Sindh governor eulogized the role of PCSIR in providing basic necessities of life to people in the country. The DG of the PCSIR informed the governor that seven research centres are functioning under PCSIR Laboratory Complex, Karachi including Applied Chemistry Research Centre, Centre for Environmental Studies, Applied Physics, Computer and Instrumentation, Centre, Centre for Development of Laboratory Equipment, Engineering Service Centre, Food and Marine Resources Research Centre and Pharmaceutical Research Centre. He said these centres are conducting research and development activities well in accordance with the international standards.

The DG said the PCSIR has mapped over 22,000 square kilometre of the country to check quality of water available there. He said a project of Pakistan Science Foundation is functioning in Chachro, Sindh which contains a water treatment plant providing 1,500 gallons of clean water per hour, which is sufficient for 4,000 people. Ahmed expressed his desire to install an ultra water filtration plant at Governor House.