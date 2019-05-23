British author Judith Kerr dead at 95

LONDON: British author and illustrator Judith Kerr, who wrote the cherished children’s book “The Tiger Who Came To Tea”, has died aged 95, her publisher HarperCollins announced on Thursday.

The writer behind a host of other classic children’s books, including “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” and “Mog the Forgetful Cat” passed away at home on Wednesday “following a short illness”, it said.

“It is with much sadness that we confirm the death of our beloved author and illustrator, Judith Kerr,” HarperCollins said on Twitter.Kerr, one of Britain’s most-loved children’s authors, kept working well into her 90s, telling AFP in an interview last year that she had even picked up the pace in old age, drawing inspiration from events in her own long and event-filled life.She is best known for “The Tiger Who Came to Tea”, released in 1968 and which became a global classic of children’s literature.