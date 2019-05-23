close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 24, 2019

British author Judith Kerr dead at 95

World

AFP
May 24, 2019

LONDON: British author and illustrator Judith Kerr, who wrote the cherished children’s book “The Tiger Who Came To Tea”, has died aged 95, her publisher HarperCollins announced on Thursday.

The writer behind a host of other classic children’s books, including “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” and “Mog the Forgetful Cat” passed away at home on Wednesday “following a short illness”, it said.

“It is with much sadness that we confirm the death of our beloved author and illustrator, Judith Kerr,” HarperCollins said on Twitter.Kerr, one of Britain’s most-loved children’s authors, kept working well into her 90s, telling AFP in an interview last year that she had even picked up the pace in old age, drawing inspiration from events in her own long and event-filled life.She is best known for “The Tiger Who Came to Tea”, released in 1968 and which became a global classic of children’s literature.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World