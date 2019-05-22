Medallists, bodies to get cash rewards

ISLAMABAD: The ice has finally started melting as the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to release the long pending cash rewards to the medal-winners and at the same time share the set amount with the leading federations according to their investment on players in the last one year.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that Asian, Commonwealth Games and other leading international events’ medal-winners, who have been waiting for years for their cash incentives, according to the laid down policy, would finally get their due before the expiry of current financial year.

“It has been decided that all those players and athletes who have brought laurels for the country by winning medals in internationally recognised Games, events would get their cash incentives,” the source said.

Also the reliable reports revealed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has got around Rs100 million in their kitty which would be settled down before the expiry of fiscal year.

“Those athletes who have earned laurels for the country in recent times would get due share of the amount and those who have shown exceptional performance in international events would also be given cash incentives.”

It is believed that a ceremony for the purpose is expected anytime after Eidul Fitar. “It is expected that Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza will hand over the cash to athletes in a ceremony to be organised in June.”

Meanwhile, the leading federations which have been waiting for normal grant, which was stopped by the government almost ten months back, will also start receiving the incentives.

“Instead of getting direct support from the PSB, the federations will now get government’s backing according to their athletes’ requirements. As the minister has already made it clear that no federation from here on would get any support for administrative expenditures, the cash support would only be for the players’ training and international exposure. Now it has been decided that only 18 federations that have shown signs of improvement and are considered active in real terms would be supported.”

The IPC ministry has already started conducting meeting with officials of these federations.

“Those federations which met IPC minister recently have already started submitting their requirements and expenditures on players, supported by the documental proofs. Hopefully these federations would start receiving financial support from the government within next one month.”