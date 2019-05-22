Launching ceremony for maritime patrol vessel held

By PR

KARACHI: The launching ceremony of 1500 tonnes state of the art maritime patrol vessel being built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

The maritime patrol vessel is a multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure having length of 95 m and breadth of 12.2 m and can achieve maximum speed upto 26 knots. The ship has been built in technical collaboration with China Shipbuilding and Trading Company (CSTC) and Huang Pu Shipyard, China. It is fully equipped to enforce maritime security, search and rescue missions in the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat congratulated Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, CSTC (China) and Huang Pu Shipyard, China on achieving the important milestone ahead of scheduled timeframe and said it is yet another land mark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between China and Pakistan. He added the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy and PMSA have increased manifolds after CPEC and extension in EEZ.

Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, in his welcome address said the vessel will act as a force multiplier for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in safeguarding maritime frontiers of Pakistan together with Pakistan Navy.

He also apprised about ongoing mega projects at KS&EW including construction of two MILGEM Class Corvettes and four HANGOR class submarines for Pakistan Navy and informed that preparations are in full swing to start the projects as per scheduled timeline. Saleem said the KS&EW is playing its role in national self-reliance and growth of national economy and has delivered 15 different platforms in the last five years.

The launching ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, China Shipbuilding and Trading Company, Huang Pu Shipyard, China and KS&EW.