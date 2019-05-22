Wife’s killer gets death on two counts

SIALKOT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Model Court Naeem Abbas Wednesday awarded death to a wife killer on two counts. According to the prosecution, Pervez Ahmed had stabbed to death his pregnant wife Sanam Shehzadi in 2018 over a domestic issue. The court also ordered him to give Rs 300,000 to legal heirs of the deceased as compensation.

In another case, the court awarded life imprisonment to convict Sabir Hussain in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Sabir had shot dead Dr Akbar Ali in 2015 over an old enmity.