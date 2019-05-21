Nawaz’ bail petition: IHC issues notice to NAB, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on former PM Nawaz Sharif’s fresh plea seeking bail in Al-Aziza reference on medical grounds.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani took up the petition of Nawaz Sharif seeking bail in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds. During the hearing, Justice Kiyani inquired about the health of Nawaz and asked, “Is Nawaz Sharif being treated or not.” Nawaz’ lawyer Khawaja Haris told the court that medical experts’ opinion is attached with the bail petition of Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Haris argued that the former PM’s condition is very critical. He said Nawaz is suffering from various diseases that could prove to be life threatening. “Nawaz Sharif required a stress-free environment for his treatment,” he added.

Giving the reference of SC order, Haris said earlier the SC had suspended the sentence of Nawaz Sharif for six weeks and allowed him to get medical treatment from physicians of his own choice. Khawaja Haris told the court that Nawaz’ medical report has suggested “the multifarious diseases/ ailments of the petitioner (Nawaz Sharif) are not only life threatening, the threat to the petitioner’s life on account of these co-morbidities is bound to aggravate in case the petitioner is exposed to any physical or psychological stress”.

Khawaja Haris rejected the propaganda that allowing Nawaz Sharif to get treatment abroad is a deal like NRO. The court issued notices to the NAB and Superintendent Kot Lakphat Jail and sought their reply within two weeks.