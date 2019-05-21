SHC notice to President Alvi in disqualification case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the counsel of President Arif Alvi to file comments on a petition seeking the disqualification of Alvi as the president of Pakistan.

The petitioner Azmat Rehan, who had lost the decades-long civil proceedings over the ownership of a salt firm against Alvia Tabligh Trust, submitted that Alvi, a co-plaintiff in the case, was not qualified to be elected president of Pakistan as he had filed fake documents in the 1977 civil case. He alleged that Alvi obtained judgments in his favour fraudulently by tampering with the documents, and the high court had also directed the civil court to decide the application about tampering with the documents.

He submitted that the application is still pending before the civil court despite the directive of the high court’s division bench to decide the application within one month in August 2014. The division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar had directed Dr. Arif Alvi to file comments on the petition and adjourned the hearing till June 12.