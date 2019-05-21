close
Wed May 22, 2019
Hoarding dollar to make profit is a sin: Mufti Taqi Usmani

May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has spoken against hoarding of

dollar to make profit In a message on Monday, he said that purchasing dollar to hoard and earn profit by the increase in its price is a grave sin

and disloyalty to the country in the present economic situation. According to some narration of a Hadith those involved in hoarding are cursed by Allah (Swt), he added.

