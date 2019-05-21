Tahir Kashnood made PIO

ISLAMABAD: Two senior officers of grade-21 of Information Group Tahir Kashnood and Mian Jahangir Iqbal have been transferred. Presently Tahir Kashnood was serving as press secretary and information adviser to President Arif Alvi in Aiwan-e-Sadr and he has been appointed as Press Information Officer (PIO) in place of Mian Jahangir Iqbal. While, Mian Jahangir Iqbal will take charge of new responsibilities as press secretary and information adviser to the President of Pakistan.

Tahir Kashnood, earlier, has performed duties on different posts in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He has possessed 32-year experience in media management and public administration.