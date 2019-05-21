close
Wed May 22, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
May 22, 2019

Use of bulletproof vehicles: NAB allowed to question Nawaz in jail

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will face another team of NAB officials in Kot Lakhpat Jail which is probing illegal use of 34 bulletproof cars that were purchased from Germany sans duty for guests of the 19th Saarc Summit 2016. An accountability court, Islamabad on Tuesday granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe Nawaz Sharif over the purchase of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles.

