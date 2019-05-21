Use of bulletproof vehicles: NAB allowed to question Nawaz in jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will face another team of NAB officials in Kot Lakhpat Jail which is probing illegal use of 34 bulletproof cars that were purchased from Germany sans duty for guests of the 19th Saarc Summit 2016. An accountability court, Islamabad on Tuesday granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe Nawaz Sharif over the purchase of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles.