Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

‘Punjab fit for investment’

Lahore

LAHORE: Huge investment opportunities are available in agriculture, IT and other sectors in Punjab while skilled human resource is being prepared to meet the needs of the industry as more than 400 technical education institutions along with two technical universities are engaged in imparting technical education to the students.

This was informed to CEO of French I-tech Company Xona Blue Riadh Boukhris who visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office here on Tuesday. Punjab is an attractive place for investment and Xona Blue is desirous of partnership in agriculture and I-tech sectors, a PBIT official said.

