Wed May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019

CAA administration returns lost valuables worth hundreds of thousands rupees

Karachi

P
PR
May 22, 2019

KARACHI: The CAA administration of Bachaa Khan International Airport (BKIAP) has set an example of honesty and dutifulness by returning the lost bag of jewellery and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands rupees to its owner.

According to details, a resident of Hungo while returning from Sharjah forgot his bag at the lounge of BKIAP. A porter of CAA Qaiser Khan took the bag into his custody and handed it over to the shift in-charge of the airport Mr Hameed, who with the help of name-tag at the bag contacted its owner and returned the bag to him. The owner of the bag thanked CAA team who was extremely worried on losing his bag. ***

