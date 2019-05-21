KU alumni body finalises MoU with its alma mater

Professor Dr Javed Ashraf, a representative of the University of Karachi Alumni Association, Houston, Texas, met Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Tuesday.

They discussed different characteristics of the draft of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and agreed to further expand the cooperation between the University and its alumni chapter in Houston. The MoU would likely to be signed next month, according to an official statement issued.

The alumni association would offer scholarship to graduate and postgraduate programme students under the name of ‘UKAHA Academic Achievement Award’.

The donor would provide an amount of Rs500,000 for 21 scholarships, after the approval of synopses, as semester fees payment for masters program to first position holder and three PhD students. The scholarship would be awarded annually for three years programme of morning shift on the basis of merit.