First dean of University of Swat named

MINGORA: The Higher Education Department (HED) on the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor has notified Prof Dr Hassan Sher as the first dean of the University of Swat (UoS). He will work as dean, faculty of life sciences. Dr Hassan Sher has been serving in the Education Department for the last 20 years.
