Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Oghi Tehsil govt to build small dam

National

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-i-Islami-led tehsil government in Oghi is going to build a small dam in Nikka Pani to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of Darband and adjoining union councils.

"The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs555 million for a small dam, which would be built in Nikka Pani to bring a vast barren land under cultivation and meet potable water needs of people of various union councils," Tehsil Nazim Raja Bashir told the council on Tuesday, which met in Oghi with convener Shaukat Awan in the chair.

