HRCP demands protection of children

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said: “It is appalled to learn that a ten-year-old girl, who disappeared from her home on 15 May in Islamabad, was found dead, allegedly raped and murdered.

This is one of at least seven cases to have surfaced in recent months, with reports of children as young as two having been raped. Some were left to return home and live with the trauma they had undergone. Others were killed and their bodies similarly dumped, leaving their families to relive their ordeal.

An NGO’s recent report indicates that over 3,800 children were subjected to some form of abuse in 2018 – with 11 percent more cases reported than in 2017, it said.