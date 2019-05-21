close
Wed May 22, 2019
Agencies
May 22, 2019

Fawad says lunar calander sent to CII

Top Story

A
Agencies
May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the Eid moon will likely be sighted on the 29th Ramazan falling on June 4.

The minister was speaking to the media where he said that according to the lunar calendar Eid will be celebrated on June 5 in Pakistan. Fawad Chaudhry said the lunar calendar has been sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology.’ He said he requested the Council to invite Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai and Mufti Munibur Rehman so the Ulema can be briefed on it.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission and the Department of Meteorology also participated in making the calendar.

