Federal minister Ali Mohammad Mahar dies

GHOTKI: Federal minister for narcotics control and former Sindh chief minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar passed away at Khangarh in Ghotki after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 52.

Mahar also served as the chief minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004. Last month, he was injured in a suspected robbery attempt at his home in Karachi’s DHA area.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Mahar. They offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.