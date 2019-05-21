close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 22, 2019

Federal minister Ali Mohammad Mahar dies

Top Story

A
APP
May 22, 2019

GHOTKI: Federal minister for narcotics control and former Sindh chief minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar passed away at Khangarh in Ghotki after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 52.

Mahar also served as the chief minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004. Last month, he was injured in a suspected robbery attempt at his home in Karachi’s DHA area.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Mahar. They offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story