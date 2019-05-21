Lt Gen Mika lauds Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Polish commander called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where they discussed issues of mutual interest, including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, Lt Gen Mika laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument) where a contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.