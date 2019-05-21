close
May 22, 2019
A
May 22, 2019

Lt Gen Mika lauds Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace

A
APP
May 22, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Polish commander called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where they discussed issues of mutual interest, including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, Lt Gen Mika laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument) where a contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

