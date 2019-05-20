Imran has refused to give NRO to anyone: Sh Rashid

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to give Non Reconciliation Order (NRO) to anyone, said federal minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. “I asked him to let everyone go, but he (Imran Khan) said he won’t give NRO to anyone,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Mondayat the inauguration ceremony of new train freight service from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to upcountry after a passage of 25 years, he said gathering of opposition on one page is no cause of concern. In fact those seeking NRO should be worried, he said and added the opposition is being trapped in its own snare,

“We wanted to control inflation, and make gas available at lower prices,” but both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif robbed the country ruthlessly in the last 10 years. Criticizing the Sindh's Minister for Health, Azra Pechuho, he said she should immediately resign for failure to control the HIV epidemic in the province. “He said a time would come when the people from Sindh would be denied visa due to widespread prevalence of AIDS in the province.” He said nowhere in the world there are so many AIDS patients as in Larkana these days. They have converted Sindh into Aidistan,” Rashid said. Regarding MQM, he said they have good terms with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The railways minister said they have provided trains for Sukkur, Mohenjo Daro and Shah Latif town. According to Ahmad the freight train would now operate from Rawalpindi to Karachi after a passage of 25 years. Speaking to The News a KPT official the trader community would largely benefit from the freight train due to major reduction in cost of transportation. The terminals which used to remain choked due to delay in dispatching goods through trucks and containers would now empty quickly and easily. The container owners who would normally resort to strikes by blocking supply of goods to the entire country, would also have lesser impact, as goods would be transported through railways.

The DS Railways Karachi, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, said earlier their connectivity with the KPT was weak due to which roads of Karachi would get congested by the huge containers taking good up country.