Tue May 21, 2019
A
APP
May 21, 2019

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss regional security

Top Story

A
APP
May 21, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

