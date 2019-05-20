AIOU sets up ODL institute in Kyrgyzstan

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University has formally set up Open Distance Learning (ODL) Institute at International University of Kyrgyzstan (IUK), under a MoU earlier approved by the Federal Cabinet.

It is named as Pakistan-Kyrgyz Institute of Distance Education. The modalities and road-map for running the institute were discussed and approved during the meeting of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum with his Kyrgyz counterpart, held in Kyrgyz’s capital Bishkek on Monday. It will be a joint project of the two countries for expanding educational network through distance learning system, says a message received here.

During the meeting, detailed discussion took place regarding the process of admission and examination and fee structure for the Kyrgyz students.

The VC offered that the students would be able to take admission in Master, M.Phil and Ph.D- level programs. There will be online study. However, as and when it required the students will have come to Pakistan for attending the face-to-face classes.

It is for first time, that the AIOU being the largest Open University in the World has established its academic network abroad, said Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum while addressing the Faculty member of the IUK. We are proud that we have started it from a brotherly Muslim country in the Central Asian State, he added.

The AIOU, established 45 years back will share its experience and know-how with the Kyrgyz University, in line with the on-going cooperative partnership between the two countries in the educational sector.

Kyrgyz-Pak Institute will undertake academic research, publications, academic information and computational science.

Under the MoU, the AIOU was to provide the academic and technical support and the IUK was responsible for arranging space, equipment and staff to run the institute. There will be joint delivery of programs in various disciplines through online or blended learning facilities.

AIOU will train the master trainers in Arabic and English languages to cascade the same in Institute.

According to Director international collaboration and exchange office Dr Zahid Majeed, the AIOU has also decided to give fee concession to the Kyrgyz students, in line with its policy of promoting collaborations with the international institutions.

In this connection, the University’s Executive Council in its recent meeting had approved concession of tuition fee for Kyrgyzstan students. Instead of charging fee as per international practices, it was decided that their fee will be at with Pakistani students.

However, this facility will not be applicable on cost of living and other facilities. The revised rates will be applicable from Autumn, 2019.