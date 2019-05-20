Abducted German girl recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad police has safely recovered the Pakistan origin's German girl who was abducted from Sector G-6 on May 12.

On the report of incident, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the crime and issued strict directions for immediate recovery of the girl.

Consequently, under the guidance of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed and supervision of SP City Sayed Aziz , a team of Aabpara police was constituted which carried out investigation of the case in a highly professional manner and was able to trace the abductor in the minimum time.

While investigating the case, the team made effective use of technology, collected evidence from social media sources, world wide web, instant messaging applications, laptop forensics, and transportation networking applications. This evidence led to trace the abductor in Lahore who was arrested by Islamabad police team from there. Investigation of the case is now underway.

The IGP has appreciated the police team and reaffirmed the vision of making Islamabad a safe and secure city.