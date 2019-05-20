Speeding truck hits man to death

LAHORE: A speeding truck hit a man to death in the Shahdara police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Adnan, a resident of Ferozwala, was on his way on a bike. As he reached near Saggian bridge, a speeding truck hit him from behind. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused driver fled the scene. Police handed over the body to the victim's family.

FOUND DEAD: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police limits on Monday. The victim was found unconscious on Mela Ram Road. He was rushed to hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as Rafaqat, a resident of Haripur. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has responded to 822 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Three people have died, whereas 949 were injured in these accidents. Out of the injured, 597 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 352 with minor injuries were provided with the first aid on the spot by rescues teams.

The rescue data showed 343 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians and 453 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed 195 road accidents were reported in Lahore, 96 in Faisalabad and 61 in Multan.

The data further showed 648 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 49 vans, seven passenger buses, 22 trucks and 124 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

transferred: Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has issued transfer/ posting orders of nine police officers.

Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, Additional SP Rawal Town Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Civil Lines Gujranwala, Bhakar SP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi, hass transfered to Central Police Office Lahore. Qila Gujjar Singh SDPO Fakhr Bashir Raja has been transferred and posted as SDPO Chung. DSP Asadullah, awaiting posting, has been posted as SDPO Mitha Tawana Khushab. Ghulam Mohammad, DSP Organized Crime Pakpattan, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Arifwala. CTP Multan DSP City Muhammad Tariq has been transferred and posted as SDPO Jampur, Rajanpur, while services of two DSPs Mohammad Arshad and Taseer Ahmed Dar have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Police until further notice. Lodhran DSP Legal-I Tauqir Anwar has been transferred and posted as DSP Legal Bahawalpur with immediate effect.