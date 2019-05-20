Woman, two kids killed in Nowshera incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A woman and two children were killed in separate incidents in Nowshera district, sources said on Monday.
It was learnt that a woman identified as Shaheen Bibi, 38, died when the roof of her house collapsed due to a windstorm in Akora Khattak.
The officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed her to the Nowshera Medical Complex but she succumbed to her injuries. Also, two minor brothers drowned in a canal in Kocha Dheri in Risalpur. The deceased brothers were identified as Aziz, 5, and Umair, 3.
