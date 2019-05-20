close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Woman, two kids killed in Nowshera incidents

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

NOWSHERA: A woman and two children were killed in separate incidents in Nowshera district, sources said on Monday.

It was learnt that a woman identified as Shaheen Bibi, 38, died when the roof of her house collapsed due to a windstorm in Akora Khattak.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed her to the Nowshera Medical Complex but she succumbed to her injuries. Also, two minor brothers drowned in a canal in Kocha Dheri in Risalpur. The deceased brothers were identified as Aziz, 5, and Umair, 3.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar