CITY PULSE: Oh Boy

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Oh Boy’, also known as ‘A Coffee in Berlin’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. This German tragicomedy film is a self-ironic portrait of a young Berlin man who drops out of university and ends up wandering the streets. The film deals with the desire to participate in life and the difficulty to find one’s place. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Where The Indus Flows

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition by the faculty of the Centre of Excellence in Art & Design titled ‘Where The Indus Flows’ from May 21 to May 31. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Iqra

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Jamil Siddiqui’s solo calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Iqra’ until May 29. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Subhan Ahmed Nizami

As part of their Ramazan Qavvaali Series, T2F is hosting a night of qavvaali by Subhan Ahmed Nizami from 10pm on May 25 at the Faraar Gallery. Nizami is a descendant of the original family of qavvali music founded in Delhi by the students of the Sufi saint Hazrat Amir Khusro in the 14th century. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Escape: The Art Collection

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting a group exhibition by 30 of Karachi’s established and emerging artists titled ‘Escape: The Art Collection’ until May 22. Proceeds from sales will fund CareForHealth. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Mailay

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Mailay’, also known as ‘Riff Raff’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. In this short Urdu drama film, a 40-year-old man manoeuvrers one evening in upper-middle class Karachi between the deceptive allure of his social scene and the reality he has at home. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Saba Khan, Wardha Shabbir, Mahreen Zuberi and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I’ until June 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Mashriq Ki Beti

The Innovators are hosting an event titled ‘Mashriq Ki Beti’ to pay tribute to the women of our motherland at 2pm on June 23 at the Karachi School of Business & Leadership. Call 0315-8402007 or 021-38771999 for more information.