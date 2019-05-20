KU approves scholarship for 52 scholars

As many as 52 young scholars will receive funds under the Karachi University Students Scholarship 2019 programme.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi had given approval for disbursement of the award money among PhD and MPhil students, according to a statement issued on Monday.

According to details, 36 MPhil students and 16 PhD students were recommended for the scholarship program. Out of 134 applications, 82 applications were not selected as their synopses were not approved or they were receipt of other scholarships. The students enrolled in MPhil would get Rs8,000 for 12 months while students enrolled in PhD program would get Rs10,000 for 24 months.

The award money would be disbursed for the initial four months, from January till April 2019, whereas, the rest of the installments would be credited to the recipient’s account subject for receiving satisfactory remarks from the supervisor. Initially, 52 young scholars would get Rs17, 92, 000 for the said period, the statement added.

In this regard, initial meeting of the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee was held on April 22 at the varsity and after scrutiny and due process the names of selected candidates were finalised.