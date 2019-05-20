close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Food dept bans inter-provincial movement of wheat

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

The Sindh Food Department has decided to impose a ban on the inter-provincial movement of wheat because of expected wheat crisis and flour price hike in the province. Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal gave his approval to impose a restriction on the movement of wheat on Monday.

The minister said the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (South Zone) has also expressed apprehension regarding the non-availability of wheat stocks in Sindh and proposed a ban on the purchasing of wheat by flour mills.

He said that in order to stop the outflow of wheat stocks to other provinces, the home department as well as the commissioners and district administrations have been directed to ensure a ban on the movement of wheat from Sindh.

He also said wheat crop was damaged due to rains in Punjab this season and the crop target was not achieved there, adding that according to reports, 10,000 tonnes of wheat was being transported from Sindh to Punjab on a daily basis. The minister said the Punjab government has also imposed a ban on the movement of wheat so as to stop the flow of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.

