MoU signed

LAHORE: Virtual University (VU) and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS), Balochistan here on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research and development, innovation and joint education.

The MoU envisages collaboration between the two institutions to share academic, research, and infrastructural resources.

Apart from the capacity building and research, this linkage will provide options such as sharing of laboratories, for practical and research purposes, sharing of study materials and placements of students among both intuitions.