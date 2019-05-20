Two brothers among three killed in Bannu

BANNU: Two brothers and a passerby were killed in a firing incident in Mehtar area in the limits of Merakhel Police Station in Bannu district, sources said on Monday. The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire over a property dispute in which two brothers and a passerby were killed. The slain brothers were identified as Naqeebullah and Raziq Khan. The passerby was identified as Arifullah. One Idrees from the other group sustained injuries in the armed clash. The accused were stated to be close relatives and had a property dispute.