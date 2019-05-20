Official directs timely completion of improvement activities at M-9

Islamabad: Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui is paying detailed visits to National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes to facilitate the travelers on National Highways & Motorways Network. At first, the Federal Secretary Communications visited Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).

NHA general manager told in a briefing there that a U-turn is constructed in vicinity of Sabzi Mandi, however, traffic violation of one way is commonly observed, while construction of a new U-Turn has been directed to facilitate the traffic bound to Sabzi Mandi and Gulshan-e-Maymar. It was further told that once the service road at location of existing U-turn is completed, the one-way violation will be stopped. Federal Secretary Communications emphasised upon completion of construction work as per schedule. It was further told that out of 185 km, M/s SCORE has completed 140 km service road and work is in progress on remaining 45 km at various stages.

The Secretary Communications observed that road rutting is causing disruption to traffic. It was told that rectification in 5 km has been done while work on remaining affected locations is in progress. It was further informed that main structure of interchanges of Baqai and Dumba Goth over three lanes (both sites) of M-9 has been completed whereas activities for construction of loops are progressing outside the main carriageway, Weigh Station at Kathore has been completed and weigh station at Bolari is now operational.

Secretary Communications directed to undertake all possible measures for timely & quality completion of ongoing activities at various locations of M-9.