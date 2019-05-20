Sindh adviser responds to Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: The Sindh's Advisor on Information and Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that Shaikh Rashid is indulging in political gimmicks and foul language under the influence of his new master.

Reacting to Shaikh Rasheed’s statement on Monday, Murtaza said instead of concentrating on the affairs of the Railways ministry, Shaikh Rasheed is trying to win the hearts of Imran Khan. He said the condition of railways is unsatisfactory and the minister should concentrate on improving it.

The advisor said Shaikh Rasheed is demanding resignation from others which is beyond understanding and posed a question if Sh Rasheed will tender his resignation over the frequent railway accidents? Demanding his resignation, Murtaza Wahab said due to the terrible performance as the railways minister, the deficit of the railways has increased manifold. The advisor said Shaikh Rasheed should be mindful that no one but his new master (PM Khan) is responsible for the devastation of country’s economy.

He said on the directives of honorable court, Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) will be revived in the stipulated time. The adviser said even our opponents are conceding that the PPP's Sindh government is making serious efforts for the revival of the KCR. He said the Sindh government is serving the masses according to its resources while the policies of the federal government have brought a Tsunami of inflation in the country which has increased the miseries of people in the holy month of Ramazan. He said Shaikh Rasheed should advise his master Imran Khan to provide relief to masses.