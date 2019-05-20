Nawaz again moves IHC for bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) again seeking bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference.

Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris filed former PM’s bail plea along with the medical reports and opinions of specialist doctors from Switzerland, US and UK.

Former PM medical reports state that according to medical board Nawaz is suffering from numerous diseases. Medical report further states that doctors recommended that the former premier’s condition is life-threatening and tension and stress can prove to be threatening to Nawaz’ life. “Blood and sugar levels of Nawaz are not normal,” report said.

Nawaz bail petition states that medical specialists from UK, USA, Switzerland and doctors all members of special medical board, along with doctors associated with doctors hospital Lahore, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore and National Hospital Lahore have given their opinion that Nawaz Sharif treatment is not possible in jail premises.

Nawaz petition has requested the court to grant bail and allow him to get medical treatment abroad as former PM is suffering from acute anxiety and depression that would lead to ‘sudden death’.

Petition further states that medical specialist has recommended that former PM should be treated by his regular practitioners in United Kingdom. Nawaz plea further states that there was a difference between the apex court’s March 26 oral order and the written order.

It is to mention here that earlier in this month SC has dismissed former PM review petition seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and allow him to go abroad for treatment.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif is serving a seven-year prison at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore since 24 December 2018. He was granted six-week bail to get medical treatment on March 26.