Hoarding dollar to make profit is a sin: Mufti Taqi Usmani

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has spoken against hoarding of dollar to make profit
In a message on Monday, he said that purchasing dollar to hoard and earn profit by the increase in its price is a grave sin and disloyalty to the country in the present economic situation. According to some narration of a Hadith those involved in hoarding are cursed by Allah (SWT), he added.
