Ex-PCB GM Media Agha Akbar dies

LAHORE: Former General Manager Media Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and senior journalist Agha Mohammad Akbar Khan passed away on Sunday in Lahore after a prolonged illness.He had a liver transplant operation a couple of months ago but due to post-operation complications, his condition could not remain stable.He had worked as media head in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Furthermore, he had worked with The Nation newspaper before joining Pakistan Today.