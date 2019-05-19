close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Ex-PCB GM Media Agha Akbar dies

Sports

LAHORE: Former General Manager Media Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and senior journalist Agha Mohammad Akbar Khan passed away on Sunday in Lahore after a prolonged illness.He had a liver transplant operation a couple of months ago but due to post-operation complications, his condition could not remain stable.He had worked as media head in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Furthermore, he had worked with The Nation newspaper before joining Pakistan Today.

