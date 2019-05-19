Ex-PCB GM Media Agha Akbar dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former General Manager Media Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and senior journalist Agha Mohammad Akbar Khan passed away on Sunday in Lahore after a prolonged illness.He had a liver transplant operation a couple of months ago but due to post-operation complications, his condition could not remain stable.He had worked as media head in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Furthermore, he had worked with The Nation newspaper before joining Pakistan Today.
