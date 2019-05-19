‘Dedicated police cells being set up in capital for expats’

Islamabad : In response to address high number of land grabbing complaints by overseas Pakistanis, dedicated police cells were being established in all police stations of federal capital.

The cells would be operational by the end of July, 2019, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zullfikar Bukhari told this agency.

The initiative was taken by the Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to establish a strong connectivity to resolve expats complaints on the issue.

He said the idea would be replicated later across the country after its complete success in Islamabad, adding “Good governance was the cornerstone of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto which will be ensured through inclusive ways and honest leadership.”

He underlined the need to establish a framework to strengthen coordination between judiciary, revenue department and the police to facilitate overseas Pakistanis that had been waiting for decisions on their property cases.

Zulfikar Bukhari pointed out that the overseas ministry had received maximum number of complaints regarding the property disputes of overseas Pakistanis that was why a comprehensive policy was being chalked out to give them permanent relief.

He said the ministry had forwarded the proposal to Ministry of Law and Justice for establishing the fast track courts in the capital and soon this idea would also see the light of day, Zulfikar Bukhari hoped.

He said both the ministries were in constant contact and holding deliberations over the matter. On special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said concerted efforts were being made to extend all possible facilities to expatriates and remove all hurdles in their way of making investment in diverse fields of the country. He said the special court would be designed on a pattern to ensure disposal of cases within a period of one month after admittance of petitions, adding the court would be established after necessary legislation having full constitutional cover.

Establishment of the fast-track court would be taken as a pilot project after which the similar courts would be set up in other cities, he said.

To a question, he hoped that the Opposition would not oppose a legislation which aimed at facilitating Pakistani diaspora. He regretted that previous government did not pay attention towards this issue of overseas Pakistanis despite their repeatedly highlighted miseries.