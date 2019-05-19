148 criminals held, Rs9.4m booty recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 148 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs9.4 million from them, the police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 24 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 28 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 7.6 million including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 30 absconders during the same period while 19 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities and 7.303 kilogram hashish, 262 gram heroin, four gram Ice, 19 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 22 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 21 pistols, one Kalashnikov and 1461 rounds from them. Seven gamblers were arrested and stake money as well as gambling tools were recovered from their possession.

Moreover, Police nabbed 42 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such activities would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.